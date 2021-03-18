Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Remain (Mostly) An HBO Max Exclusive

✖

This week marks the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League to Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD, finally allowing fans who don't have an HBO Max subscription to take home the most talked-about superhero movie of 2021. That's the good news. The bad news? To do it, you'll have to own a Blu-ray player, because the physical release does not include a complimentary digital code. Given that Warner Bros. almost always includes such codes with their Blu-ray and 4K releases, it seems likely that the movie, which debuted on HBO Max and was funded by the streaming service, will remain an HBO Max exclusive in terms of streaming.

According to a review from Media Play News, the movie comes with just one bonus feature: a 24-minute featurette about Snyder's DC Films trilogy. It seems likely that Snyder will record a commentary track independently of the home video release, since he has done commentary tracks for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Man of Steel during screenings online.

That also suggests that the Justice is Gray edition, a black-and-white release of Zack Snyder's Justice League that exists on HBO Max, also is not available on disc. According to the review, there's a card inside the case advertising that version of the film on the streaming service.

Justice League was originally released in 2017, with huge chunks of the movie omitted or reworked by Joss Whedon at the behest of Warner Bros. After years of fan outcry, the studio finally decided to release Snyder's Justice League, which morphed into a four-hour epic to be released on streaming.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

After three years of waiting, Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to watch. You will be able to find the film on HBO Max, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD.