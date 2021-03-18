Zack Snyder’s Justice League: The Snyder Cut Is the Most-Streamed Title Ever on Canada’s Crave

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League is the most-streamed title ever on Crave, the streaming home to the Snyder Cut in Canada. Filmmaker Zack Snyder's four-hour and R-rated director's cut, which was released March 18 as a Max Original on WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service in the United States, tops a record set by the final season of Game of Thrones in 2019. As revealed by owners Bell Media in a press release on Friday, the Snyder Cut outperformed Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 ("The Long Night") to become the most-streamed title in the nearly seven-year history of the Crave platform (according to Adobe Analytics, Minimum 1 Minute Watched, Ranked on first seven day streams).

The never-before-seen version of Justice League was watched by more than 1.1 million viewers via Crave's linear channels, including Super Écran, between March 20 and March 23 (according to Numeris, P2+, Preliminary Data, Reach Across All Airings).

On March 24, Samba TV, which polls smart televisions, reported that 1.8 million HBO Max households watched at least five minutes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League during its first weekend (March 18 - March 21), coming in behind the reported 2.2 million domestic viewers who tuned in to watch Wonder Woman 1984 when it premiered on HBO Max over the Christmas 2020 weekend. (The Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman sequel has not yet released on Crave.)

On March 25, Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, appeared to cast doubt on future Justice League sequels from Zack Snyder. The Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice filmmaker has said there's "very little chance" he returns to the DCEU to fulfill his plans for Justice League 2 and 3, but did not rule out the possibility entirely in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"I always go, what is more likely? That Warner Bros. would ask me to make a sequel to Justice League? Or that they would resurrect a three-year-old movie, spend millions of dollars to restore it to my original [vision], and then release it?" Snyder said. "I think that the sequel would have been a more likely scenario than what's just happened. So, I guess in the face of that I say, 'Who knows what the future holds?'"

Zack Snyder's Justice League and the black-and-white version titled Justice League: Justice Is Gray are now streaming on HBO Max in the US and on Crave in Canada.