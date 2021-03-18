Justice League's Zack Snyder on Restore the SnyderVerse: “I’ll Let the Fans Decide” What’s DCEU Canon

✖

Snyder Cut director Zack Snyder will "let the fans decide how they want to go forward" with the DC Extended Universe canon after being told by studio Warner Bros. that Zack Snyder's Justice League is set in its own "micro-universe." Many of the same fans who demanded WarnerMedia #ReleaseTheSnyderCut have already declared Snyder's director's cut DCEU canon, launching a vigorous social media campaign urging the AT&T-owned company to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — allowing the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman filmmaker to complete the Snyder-stamped corner of the franchise by fulfilling his original five-movie arc with a two-part Justice League finale.

Asked about the uncertain future of the so-called SnyderVerse, the director told Pop Culture Weekly with Kyle McMahon: "I can hope [it continues]. It's not really my [call], it's not up to me."

"I took this opportunity that the fans made real for me and I wanted to honor that commitment that they had to me, and honor my family and the work that all my friends had done to complete this version of the movie. I'm really proud of it," Snyder said of his four-hour Justice League director's cut that was only recently completed and released on HBO Max. "Warners and DC Films, by all means, they're in charge of their own world, and that's what they do. They've famously said that, to them, the theatrical cut of Justice League is canon. That's what they kind of jump off of, and my little micro-universe is its own thing, and I'm pretty happy with that. I'll let the fans decide how they want to go forward (laughs)."

Snyder also told McMahon that his recently detailed plans for Justice League 2 and 3 are not exactly what would make it to screen should he return to Restore the SnyderVerse, explaining those plans "don't really apply exactly to where we ended up" in the Snyder Cut.

"That was done [and] written prior to Justice League, so this would be where we'd go from here if I was [doing another movie] — which, you know, there's clearly very little chance I would ever make another movie with the DCU," Snyder said. "But if for whatever reason that happened, it would be a lot of the same elements, but probably a different storyline."

Snyder has repeatedly acknowledged that the version of Justice League completed by Joss Whedon and released into theaters in 2017 is considered DCEU canon. In recent weeks, the filmmaker said a comic book continuation from DC Comics would be possible with fan support.

On March 25, in response to comments made by Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, a concentrated fan effort made #RestoreTheSnyderVerse a top trend on Twitter with more than one million tweets. Sarnoff earlier in the week appeared to cast doubt on future Snyder-directed DC films despite the Snyder Cut ending with a never-before-seen Knightmare sequence setting up his Lord of the Rings-sized Justice League 2 and 3.

"So, basically, in a nutshell, the elevator pitch of the next two movies would've been that Darkseid (Ray Porter) comes to Earth, Superman (Henry Cavill) succumbs to the Anti-Life Equation, which is the thing that allows Darkseid to control the universe," Snyder recently told Deadline. "Superman joins him in his sorrow over the death of Lois (Amy Adams), and the Earth falls, and then in the post-apocalyptic world, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Flash (Ezra Miller) run time back to save Lois Lane, and therefore, Superman does not succumb, and at the very end."

Snyder added, "There's a giant sort of redo of the sort of history lesson battle that we saw where the armies of men, the Atlanteans, and the Themyscirians all join together with the Green Lantern Corps and a few other of the Justice League to finally defeat Darkseid once and for all. So, it would've been this ridiculously gigantic third movie."

Zack Snyder's Justice League and the exclusive black-and-white version titled Justice League: Justice Is Gray are now streaming on HBO Max.