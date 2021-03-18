Justice League: The Snyder Cut Falls Short of Wonder Woman 1984 in HBO Max Streams

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is still sitting atop the HBO Max streaming ladder despite a strong opening for Justice League’s Snyder Cut. Samba TV’s data indicates that Zack Snyder’s wild ride was streamed by 1.8 million households in the United States. On the other side, Gal Gadot’s trip to the 1980s logged 2.2 million streams. Now, there are some notable parts of their data, including the fact they track through Smart TV. But, a lot of fans would have never even considered this a possibility when the Snyder Cut was announced for HBO Max. In fact, the streaming platform is the real winner here as so many people downloaded the app and tuned in for these big-budget features. Warner Media was hoping that the same-day release strategy would stoke the subscriber numbers and that tally just keeps on counting up. Godzilla vs Kong will likely provide another boost before the summer even hits.

Recently, WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff spoke to Variety about the launch of the Snyder Cut. She cast a little doubt on the idea of a Justice League 2.

"I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC," Sarnoff explained. "We’re just so happy that he could bring his cut of the Justice League to life because that wasn’t in the plan until about a year ago. With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now.

"We wanted to give Zack the opportunity to complete his vision in a four-hour movie, which is impossible to do in theaters," she added. "We’re happy that we have HBO Max to let the rope out as it were and allow the fans to see all four-hours of Zack’s vision."

Snyder talked to Entertainment Weekly about the prospect of Justice League 2, and the director seems to believe that anything is possible.

"I always go, what is more likely?" the filmmaker explained. "That Warner Bros. would ask me to make a sequel to Justice League? Or that they would resurrect a three-year-old movie, spend millions of dollars to restore it to my original [vision], and then release it? I think that the sequel would have been a more likely scenario than what's just happened. So, I guess in the face of that I say, 'Who knows what the future holds?'"

