Zoë Kravitz's Directorial Debut Gets New Title, Release Date

The Batman and Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz is stepping behind the camera on an upcoming film — and it looks like the project has gotten some major updates. On Friday, a report from Entertainment Weekly confirmed that Kravitz's directorial debut, previously titled Pussy Island, has been officially renamed to the less-controversial title of Blink Twice. In addition, it was announced that Blink Twice is now expected to make its debut in theaters on August 23, 2024.

"The title came from that world," Kravitz previously told The Wall Street Journal of the original title. "The title is the seed of the story. It represents this time where it would be acceptable for a group of men to call a place that, and the illusion that we're out of that time now."

What Is Blink Twice About?

In Blink Twice, tech billionaire Slater King (Kravtiz's reported fiance, Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, and sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It's paradise. Wild nights blend into sun-soaked days and everyone's having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She'll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive.

Blink Twice is written by Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum, and also stars Alia Shawkat, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, Kyle MacLachlan and Geena Davis.

Will The Batman Get a Catwoman Spinoff?

One role of Kravitz's that fans have wanted to see more of is as Selina Kyle / Catwoman in DC's The Batman franchise. Kravitz is expected to make her return in the film's forthcoming sequel, The Batman Part II, and director Matt Reeves has addressed the popularity of a Catwoman spinoff.

"You should really talk to the HBO Max reps!" Reeves said at a press conference before The Batman's release. "I mean, look, what we're really trying to do is to launch this world. If the world embraces this, we have a lot of ideas we want to do and sure we want Selina to continue. Their relationship and what they are to each other is, to me, that's the heart of the movie is the push-pull between the two of them and the way that she's going to evolve and where all of that will go so, we're talking about a lot of things. Of course, we're talking about a lot of things but we're about to release this movie and it really comes down to how people receive it."

