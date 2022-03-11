VTuber Goes Viral for Wild Interview With The Batman’s Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz

The starring duo behind The Batman have gone viral with their wild interview with virtual YouTuber, hololive’s Laplus Darkness! Warner Bros and DC Comics have teamed up for another new take on The Batman, and it has already gone on to great critical and commercial success in the short time it has been in theaters so far. Much of this praise from fans and critics alike is for the central duo at the heart of this new take, Robert Pattinson (who plays Bruce Wayne himself) and Zoe Kravitz (who plays the new version of Selina Kyle). And the two of them have been taking on tons of interviews in the process.

hololive’s La+ Darkness (who was originally designed by Konosuba character designer Kurone Mishina) spoke with the duo all about their roles in The Batman and got some surprising answers in terms of how Pattinson goes to the bathroom, whether or not Darkness herself would work in a Catwoman mask, and much more. It’s clear that both Pattinson and Kravitz had a good time with this interview, and hopefully opens up for more interviews of this sort down the line! You can watch the full interview below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Batman is screening in theaters now and you can check out ComicBook.com’s review of the film here. The film’s synopsis officially begins as such, “Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.”

The synopsis continues as, “When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

What do you think? Would you want to see La+ Darkness have more interviews of this sort? Want to see more VTubers get these big opportunities? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!