Zombieland: Double Tap Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Zombieland: Double Tap has had enough reviews submitted to earn a score on the Fresh meter from Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of publishing, the film is listed as an 80% positive review score through 25 reviews, having only offered up limited advanced screenings for critics ahead of its theatrical release this Friday. By comparison to its decade old predecessor in Zombieland, it’s a slight drop from the original movie’s score which clocks in at a 90% Certified Fresh rating through 247 total reviews but as more reviews begin to make their way out the sequel might see a boost in its overall rating.

ComicBook.com’s official review of Zombieland: Double Tap gives the film a perfect score. “If you liked the first Zombieland, you’re going to enjoy Zombieland: Double Tap — and you’ll definitely like it more than someone who has not seen the original,” the review reads. “A handful of jokes call back to the original film, avoiding and hindrance to a newcomer’s viewing experience, but supplementing the watch for long time fans. It’s an absolute blast, has non-stop action and heart, and gets two big bloody zombie thumbs up.” The full review can be seen in the spoiler-free review video above.

Zombieland: Double Tap brings back the original film’s cast members with Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin reprising their roles as Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus, and Little Rock, respectively. The film also adds newcomers to the franchise, such as standout Zoey Duetch and Rosario Dawson, along with appearances from Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch. Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer returns for Zombieland: Double Tap, as well.

“Well the reason we’re all doing it again is ’cause a we all love the world of the movie so much,” Fleischer told Comicbook.com last year. “I think it was a real touchstone for all, for me certainly ’cause it was my first movie, but I think for Emma and Jesse it was a really just significant movie in their evolution. And Woody paid me a huge compliment. I was on the phone with him the other day and he said he’s probably made over a hundred movies but the most fond memory he has is making Zombieland.”

Zombieland: Double Tap releases in theaters on October 18.