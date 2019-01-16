‘Zoolander’ Funko Pops Are Ridiculously Good Looking

We assume that Funko took so long to deliver Zoolander Funko Pops because translating the handsomeness to vinyl figures was a daunting challenge. However, it looks like they actually pulled it off.

Yes, Zoolander Funko Pops are finally a reality, and you can actually pre-order the figures right here with shipping slated for May. The collection includes Derek Zoolander, Hansel, and Mugatu (with a 1-in-6 chase version of Mugatu holding his poodle). The official description for the lineup reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Are you a fan of Blue Steel, Magnum or Le Tigre? Bring home a Pop! Derek Zoolander and you never have to choose. Add a Pop! Hansel to your collection and there will be no shortage of entertainment and catwalk battles taking place. The villainous Mugatu, inventor of the piano key necktie, rounds out the trio. A Chase of Mugatu holding his beloved poodle is also available.”

On a related note, yesterday Funko announced that a massive 10-inch Ant-Man and the Wasp Giant Man Pop figure will be released as an Amazon exclusive that will arrive on March 1st. Pre-orders are live now, and it has already rocketed to the top of their toys and games bestsellers.

In other words, reserve one now because there’s a good chance that this one will sell out during the pre-order period. Plus, you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date. The official description reads:

“The Ant-Man figure we’ve all been waiting for! 10 inch Giant Man, as a Pop! vinyl figure from Funko! This Giant Man figure stands 10 inches tall, and comes in a window box display. The attention to detail comes to life in this 10 inch variant. This collectible figure is perfect for any Avengers fan! Be sure to check out our other Avengers figures by Funko, collect them all! This item is exclusively available through Amazon!“

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.