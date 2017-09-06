Bob’s Burgers Season 4 Episode 21: Wharf Horse

A new episode of Bob's Burgers, titled "Wharf Horse," will air tonight on Fox. In "Wharf Horse," motivated by the promise of a new beachside burger joint, Bob conspires with Felix to convince Mr. Fischoeder to sell Wonder Wharf. Meanwhile, Tina protests the destruction of the wharf's carousel by chaining herself to it. The voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin as Bob; Dan Mintz as Tina; Eugene Mirman as Gene; Larry Murphy as Uncle Teddy; John Roberts as Linda; and Kristen Schaal as Louise. Guest voices include Zach Galifianakis as Felix and Kevin Kline as Mr. Fischoeder. Bob's Burgers, "Wharf Horse," airs Sunday, May 11 at 7 PM ET on Fox.