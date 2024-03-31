Dragon Ball Super: Goku and Vegeta vs Gas Comes to Life in Viral Short

Dragon Ball Super has been around the block a few times now. From its anime debut to the rise of its manga, the series has kept Goku busy. It wasn't too long ago the manga began rolling out original arcs including Granolah the Survivor's arc. And now, Dragon Ball is going viral after a fan brought Goku and Vegeta's battle against Gas to life.

As you can see below, the piece comes courtesy of Nachairo over on X (Twitter). The artist worked in tandem with Easterhandz, xDAZE_, and MilesOnishi to bring the battle to life. From the short's acting to its storyboards, the fan-anime is nothing short of impressive. And of course, netizens are now geeking over what the anime itself could do with the throw down.

After all, Gas was far from a pushover in the Granolah arc. The thug was considered the main fighter of his gang, and he was pushed to new heights after a wish was made with some dragon balls. Gas because the strongest person in existence, but of course, Goku and Vegeta were not going to take that lying down. The pair surpassed their limits to take on Gas, but the opponents still provided intense resistance. In the end, it was Black Frieza who took down Gas' gang on Planet Cereal, and the powered-up tyrant went on to lay out Goku and Vegeta with a single punch.

Clearly, the Granolah arc did a lot to further the story of Dragon Ball Super, but it has yet to be adapted on screen. The Dragon Ball Super TV anime ended well before the franchise's first film went live. To this day, the TV anime has yet to return, but Dragon Ball Super has gone on with new arcs in print. Now, the question remains whether Dragon Ball will revive the anime or leave it to fans to carry its legacy.

Want to check out this Dragon Ball arc yourself? You can read up on the hit manga using Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Dragon Ball Super, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker "Super Saiyan God," or something like that... The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?"

