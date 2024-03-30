Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Trailer Released

Kinnikuman will be making its big comeback later this year with a brand new anime, and now fans have gotten a look at the extended roster for it with a new trailer for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc! With the original anime adaptation for Kinnikuman celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year, the original franchise from manga creator duo Yudetamago will be making a massive return in 2024. The manga release has been sticking around with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and other Shueisha releases since it debuted in 1979 with sequels and the like, and now the new anime will be a reflection of that sequel.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will be picking up from where it all left off as it takes on the official sequel manga series of the same name. It's going to be throwing fans right into the thick of matches in between a huge roster of both allies and foes, and fans will be seeing them get huge makeovers for this current era revival. To hype up the extended cast coming in the new anime for the franchise, you can check out the newest trailer for Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc below.

What Is Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc?

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc has announced that joining the cast alongside the previously revealed Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku, and Akira Kamiya as Prince Kamehame are the likes of Sumire Uesaka as Meat, Daisuke Ono as Terryman, Katsuyuki Konishi as Robin Mask, Yuki Kaji as Warsman, Tomokazu Seki as Ramenman, Jun Kasama as Brocken Jr., Kensho Ono as Geronimo, and Toshio Furukawa as Chairperson. The new villains joining the cast include Hiroki Yasumoto as Buffaloman, Toshiya Miyata as Black Hole, Tetsuya Kakihara as Stecasee-King, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Springman, Kisho Taniyama as Mr. Khamen, Yasuhiro Mamiya as Atlantis, and Mitsuaki Kanuka as The Mountain.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will be premiering in Japan some time this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule, but has yet to announce international releases as of this publication. Akira Sato will be directing the new anime for Production I.G. with Makoto Fukami handling the series' scripts, Hirotaka Marufuji designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music.

