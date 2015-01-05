A new episode of Family Guy, titled "Stewie, Chris & Brian's Excellent Adventure," airs tonight on Fox.

In "Stewie, Chris & Brian's Excellent Adventure," To help Chris ace his ninth grade history class, Stewie and Brian employ the time travel machine for educational purposes. Not surprisingly, all three get stuck in the past.

The voice cast includes Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Quagmire, and Tom Tucker; Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin; Seth Green as Chris Griffin; Mila Kunis as Meg; Mike Henry as Cleveland Brown; and Patrick Warburton as Joe.

Family Guy, "Stewie, Chris & Brian's Excellent Adventure," airs Sunday, January 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.