Lanterns: Stephan James Frontrunner to Play John Stewart in HBO's Green Lantern Series

Sector 2814 may have found its next Green Lantern. Stephan James has emerged as the frontrunner to play the John Stewart Green Lantern opposite Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan in the DC Studios-HBO series Lanterns, according to The InSneider's Jeff Sneider. The Canadian actor, best known for his roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and 21 Bridges, has screen tested for the leading role as the Marine Corps veteran turned member of the Green Lantern Corps, with Aaron Pierre (Krypton, Rebel Ridge) also reported to be on the shortlist.

James is said to be favored by Lanterns executive producers and co-writers Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, Tom King, and DC Studios co-chief James Gunn, who has likened the detective story to True Detective. Per the official logline, Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

(Photo: ComicBook.com, DC )

Introduced in 1971's Green Lantern (Vol. 2) #87 by co-creators Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams, John Stewart was the first Black Green Lantern. After Hal Jordan's successor, Guy Gardner, was injured in the line of duty, the Guardians of the Universe told Jordan they had selected another substitute: a young Black architect named John Stewart. As the "alternate Green Lantern of Space-Sector 2814," Stewart served as Jordan's partner until the former pilot resigned from his role as Earth's designated ring slinger.



Stewart later accepted the ring on a full-time basis in 1984's Green Lantern #182, and would go on to lead the Green Lantern Corps and become a member of the Justice League.The Phil LaMarr-voiced John Stewart was a founding member of the JLA in the DC Animated Universe series Justice League, and Zack Snyder cast actor Wayne T. Carr as the live-action Emerald Knight in a scene that was ultimately deleted from Snyder's Justice League director's cut.

"We're thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm," DC Studios co-chiefs Gunn and Peter Safran said when announcing a green light for the eight-episode series. "John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC's most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we're launching next summer with Superman."

DC Studios' Lanterns is expected to premiere in 2026 on HBO and Max.