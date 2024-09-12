What Does Tim Robinson's New HBO Show Mean for I Think You Should Leave?

For three seasons, Netflix's I Think You Should Leave has charmed and baffled the Internet with its unique brand of sketch comedy, and a major update has left fans wondering. On Thursday, HBO officially announced that it has given a full series order to The Chair Company, a new half-hour comedy series from I Think You Should Leave creators Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin. The series will be written and executive produced by the duo, with Robinson serving as the series' main star. The Chair Company has been in the works in some capacity for several months now, after the duo previously partnered with HBO on a pilot titled Computer School in 2022. While The Chair Company does not have a confirmed release date, one question has naturally risen from the recent news — could it mean bad news for future seasons of I Think You Should Leave?

The answer, at the present moment, seems to be pretty optimistic. Robinson recently revealed in an interview with Collider that, although Netflix has yet to greenlight I Think You Should Leave for a fourth season, he does believe that, "It's not over. I don't think it's over." This comes after I Think You Should Leave embarked on a successful live tour earlier this year where Robinson, Kanin, and other members of the show's cast introduced previously-unseen sketches.

What Is The Chair Company About?

In The Chair Company, after an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy. In addition to Robinson as William Ronald Trosper, series regulars include Lake Bell (Harley Quinn, Mother Couch) as Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis (It, I Am Not Okay With This) as Natalie Trosper, Will Price (After the Hunt, A Complete Unknown) as Seth Trosper, Joseph Tudisco (A Brooklyn Love Story, FBI) as Mike Santini. Lou Diamond Phillips (Search Party, Easter Sunday) guest stars in the pilot as Jeff Levjman.

"With an imprint only Tim and Zach can have on a character, William Ronald Trosper follows in the strong tradition of HBO comedy leads," Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO & Max Comedy Programming, said in a statement. "I couldn't be happier to announce the pickup of this wildly enjoyable show."

"We are so excited and thankful to get to make this show with HBO, HyperObject, and all of the amazing cast and crew that have helped to create it," Robinson and Kanin echoed.