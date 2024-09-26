The Last of Us Action Figures Launch With Season 2 Trailer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Spin Master The Last of Us 2-pack )

Earlier today, the first full-length trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 debuted as part of The Last of Us Day 2024 festivities, and it's no surprise that Spin Master chose this moment to debut this Joel and Ellie action figure 2-pack, which is based on the characters from the PlayStation games. It's a pretty fantastic set overall, with 19 accessories that include Joel's revolver, shotgun, and machete, and Ellie's bow, arrow, pistol, and switchblade.There are also multiple swappable hands and a backpack for both figures.

Pre-orders for The Last of Us Season 2 figure set are available now here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon priced at $49.99. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $99, and there's a flat $7.95 shipping fee on all orders below that threshold. All orders include a mint condition guarantee.

In addition to the trailer and action figure set, Naughty Dog is celebrating The Last of Us Day 2024 with the release of The Last of Us Part I on PlayStation Plus. There will also be TLOU-themed Avatars, PlayStation Gear discounts, and PlayStation Stars challenges. What's more, Steam owners can purchase new TLOU-themed animated stickers, avatars, and more via the Steam Points Shop.

HBO The Last of Us Season 2 Release Date

Despite the release of the trailer today, there isn't a firm release date for The Last of Us Season 2 on Max, though it is expected to arrive at some point in 2025. However, they wrapped up filming in August, with the majority of filming taking place in Canada. With filming wrapped, The Last of Us can now concentrate on post-production.

"The way we approach it, we start at the beginning of the season, and we break the season, and we look at the game. Our goal is to tell the best story possible," Last of Us creator Druckmann said. "And then our process is to just look at the content we have in the game and say, 'OK, what are things that we both just overwhelmingly love and feel could be adapted as is?' And we just put little check marks by those index cards to say, 'OK, those things could just stay as is,' and that becomes building blocks."

Along with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey returning as Joel and Ellie, respectively, the seven-episode second season of The Last of Us stars series newcomers Kaitlyn Dever (No One Will Save You) as the revenge-seeking Abby, Merced (Madame Web) as Dina, Young Mazino (Beef) as Jesse, Danny Ramirez (Captain America: Brave New World) as Manny, Ariela Barer (Runaways) as Mel, Tati Gabrielle (Uncharted) as Nora, Wright (The Batman) as Isaac Dixon, and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara as an as-yet-unrevealed original character.