Watch Chris Evans Help Betty White To The Stage At The People’s Choice Awards

It was a good night for Chris Evans at the People's Choice Awards. Not only did the Captain America actor win the award for Favorite Action Movie Actor, but he also captured the hearts of viewers with what many are describing as the best moment of the show.

When Betty White was announced as the winner of the Favorite TV Icon award, Evans offered his arm to the 93 year old actress to help her up onto stage to receive her award. The moment immediately became a popular topic of discussion on social media with many crediting Evans for being a real-life Steve Rogers/Captain America.

We've embedded a gif of the moment above.