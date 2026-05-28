After 44 Years, Star Wars Finally Brings a Classic Toy Ship To The Movies

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu arrived in theaters on May 22nd, delivering Star Wars‘ long-awaited return to the big screen after a seven-year absence. Directed by Jon Favreau and co-written with Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor, the film promotes Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu from their three-season Disney+ run to a cinematic event that, despite its flaws, is a great return to form for the franchise. The opening sequence alone already sets the tone for the movie, pitting the titular pair against Imperial Remnant forces on a frozen battlefield that deliberately recalls The Empire Strikes Back, deploying snowtroopers, multiple AT-AT walkers, and combat choreography that underlines the scale of Star Wars conflicts. Alongside those recognizable visual pillars, The Mandalorian & Grogu also uses elements of Star Wars history that previously existed only in toy aisles or lesser-known spinoffs, including one vehicle that fans have waited more than four decades to see on the big screen.

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That opening sequence of The Mandalorian & Grogu includes the INT-4 Interceptor, a compact Imperial repulsorlift scout ship. In the sequence, Commander Barro (Hemky Madera), an Imperial warlord cornered at a frozen outpost, attempts a last-ditch escape aboard the craft after Din Djarin systematically dismantles his AT-AT walkers one by one. Din turns the final walker’s cannons against Barro and shoots the interceptor out of the sky, ending the chase. The moment is brief, but its weight for longtime Star Wars collectors is considerable, as the INT-4 Interceptor spent over 44 years as a Kenner toy with no live-action screen presence.

The INT-4 Interceptor Has a Long Star Wars History

Image courtesy of Kenner Products

Kenner Products launched the INT-4 Interceptor in 1982 as part of its Empire Strikes Back Mini-Rigs sub-line, a collection of smaller and more affordable vehicles designed to complement the flagship toys at a lower price point. The craft’s packaging gave it a clear military purpose within the Imperial hierarchy, describing it as a scouting vessel built to locate Rebel strongholds. Visually, the design borrowed from the AT-AT walker’s cockpit structure, pairing that boxy shape with stabilizer wings and a single forward laser cannon. Kenner also specified that the INT-4 could be stored inside a full-size AT-AT, exactly as it happens in The Mandalorian & Grogu. Despite this elaborate fictional framework, the ship never appeared in any movie.

The INT-4’s absence from the cinema was not an isolated case within Kenner’s catalog. The Mini-Rigs line routinely invented Imperial and Rebel hardware lacking direct on-screen source, using original designs that matched the galaxy’s established aesthetic without being traced back to any specific scene. This practice was a natural byproduct of the franchise’s merchandising expansion in the early 1980s, when consumer demand consistently outpaced what the films actually depicted.

The ship did get some expanded presence over the years, appearing in the mobile game Star Wars: Commander and receiving acknowledgment in the 2023 Marvel comic Return of the Jedi: Ewoks. Both were relatively niche appearances. So, by placing the INT-4 in the first major Star Wars theatrical release since 2019, Favreau and Filoni have effectively closed a 44-year loop.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu is currently playing in theaters.

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