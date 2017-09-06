Could Matt Smith Be Returning To BBC’s Doctor Who?

Since Doctor Who is all about regenerations and time traveling shenanigans, there are no shortages of wibbly-wobbly storylines which feature The Doctor's many incarnations. And, for Matt Smith, he might find himself traveling back in time should he return to the hit sci-fi series as the Eleventh Doctor.

Doctor Who's showrunner, Steve Moffat, is now hinting the British actor might return to the TARDIS even though his character regenerated into Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor. Moffat, who'll be leaving the series next year, said that Matt is "quite open about how much he misses it [the show], and how much he wishes he hadn't left." Smith, who left the show in 2013, has been vocal in saying how much he misses the show. Just last year, Smith clarified his interest in returning to the show when he asked, "They will ask me back one day, won't they?"

It seems as if Smith should get his answer ready if the BBC does ask him to return. While there's no official word on whether they're any negotiations underway to have the Doctor regenerate into Smith's character, fans of the Eleventh Doctor are excited about the actor's possible return. And, as Peter Capaldi is reportedly leaving Doctor Who next season, the show will need someone to take over the actor's position.

Since Smith's departure, the actor has kept busy by starring in Terminator Genisys alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Emilia Clarke. He's also starred in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies as well as several theater productions. Currently, Smith is appearing in the play Unreachable at London's Royal Court Theater with fellow Doctor Who alum Billie Piper. The show will play from July 2nd to August 6th, leaving plenty of time for Smith to convince the BBC to give him back his Sonic Screwdriver.

After all, it does seem like Smith wants to return to the show. Earlier this year, when asked by a fan if he'd like to play the Doctor again, the actor quickly said, "I really want to." While Smith's potential involvement with Doctor Who might not cast him as the Eleventh Doctor 2.0 long-term, fans would be happy just to see him back in a brief cameo.

For now, fans can only wait and see whether time flows in their favor and perhaps brings one of their beloved actors back to Doctor Who.