South Park Announces SDCC 2025 Plans Amidst Paramount Turmoil

South Park is planning a major takeover of San Diego Comic-Con this year as part of Comedy Central’s adult animation showcase, but it comes at a time where the animated series is caught within some major license turmoil within Paramount itself. South Park is preparing to return with a new season of episodes later this month, but was shockingly hit with a last minute delay that moved its premiere to a few weeks later than originally intended. This comes at the tail end of reports of South Park’s streaming library license deal getting caught up in some surprising issues with Paramount.

Amidst this delay and licensing issues within Paramount for its streaming library (which ended up getting the series deleted from Paramount+ for fans in many territories), Comedy Central has announced their plans for San Diego Comic-Con this year that includes some major events for South Park itself with series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone attending a major Hall H panel together with Beavis and Butt-head’s Mike Judge and Digman!‘s Andy Samberg taking place on Thursday, July 24th. Celebrating their new adult animated offerings, it’s certainly going to be an interesting panel for Comedy Central.

Comedy Central Reveals SDCC 2025 Plans

The official panel for Comedy Central’s new panel is dubbed “Comedy Central Adult Animation: South Park, Beavis And Butt-Head, Digman!” and will be taking place at Hall H on Thursday, July 24th. With Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Mike Judge, and Andy Samberg all in attendance, Comedy Central teases the panel in a press release, “The home for adult animation, Comedy Central, celebrates their upcoming slate with the creators and cast of the hit series South Park, Beavis And Butt-Head and Digman!. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Mike Judge and Andy Samberg return to SDCC to share behind-the-scenes stories from over 30 years in animation.”

This panel won’t be the only new thing on offer for fans at San Diego Comic-Con this year either as South Park will be hosting a special event open to the public at Quartyard, 1301 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101 through the Friday, July 25th and Saturday, July 26th weekend. This is teased as an immersive experience for the animated series with the likes of photo moments, giveaways, exclusive merch, cosplay contests, trivia, karaoke and more being offered during the event.

When Does South Park Season 27 Actually Come Out?

South Park Season 27 was originally slated to premiere with Comedy Central on July 9th, but has since been delayed until its new release date of Wednesday, July 23rd. South Park series creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker released an official statement about the delay, and attributed it to Paramount’s upcoming merger with Skydance, “This merger is a sh**show and it’s f’ing up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.” As for right now, its streaming library remains in question as well.

South Park is currently still streaming with HBO Max, but its initial deal with Paramount was supposed to expire last month. This briefly moved the animated series over to Paramount+, but it’s since been deleted from that platform. As of now, there’s no word on where the newest episodes will be available for streaming. If it’s like the previous deal, South Park Season 27 will stream with HBO Max the day after their premiere with Comedy Central. But that’s unconfirmed as of this time. So it’s best for now to make sure to tune in for that broadcast premiere so you can catch it on time.