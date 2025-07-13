One of 2024’s Best Movies on Netflix for 72 Hours

One of 2024’s best and most popular movies is currently streaming on Netflix, but this is going to change on July 16. In other words, Netflix users have roughly 72 hours to stream the action movie in question. And when this movie leaves Netflix those who want to stream it will have no option but to rent it or subscribe to HBO Max, where it will become a streaming exclusive. Of course, at some date it will almost certainly return to Netflix, but there’s no word of this right now.

The 2024 movie in question is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the follow-up and spin-off prequel to 2015’s massively popular and acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road. It is also notably the fifth installment in the Mad Max franchise and the first movie where series’ protagonist Max Rockatansky is not the protagonist. Rather, prominent secondary character Furiosa is the protagonist, and it is her origin story that is told.

Unfortunately for Warner Bros. Pictures and series director George Miller, it did not deliver quite the same success as its predecessor. Where Mad Max: Fury Road delievered a $380.5 million box office on a budget half of this, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga only returned $174.3 million at the box office, a big return but considering its budget was $168 million, an insufficient return.

Meanwhile, where Mad Max: Fury Road was a big winner at awards season and has a 97/86 on Rotten Tomatoes, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga did not experience the same success come awards season. It did still do well on Rotten Tomatoes though with scores of 90/88.

While Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ended up being a bit of a box office bomb and while it fell short of its predecessor, the former has little to say about its quality, and it was still one of the standout movies of 2024. It may not be better than its predecessor, but it’s better than the vast majority of movies released in 2024. To this end, it is one of the highest-rated movies of 2024.

Those on Netflix that decide to stream Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga before it leaves on Netflix should expect a runtime of 148 minutes. Netflix subscribers should also expect a rated R rating for “sequences of strong violence and grisly images.”

