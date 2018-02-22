Cult of Chucky Trailer Relives the Classic Kills

A seventh installment in the Child’s Play franchise was recently discovered, and now we have the Cult of Chucky trailer for fans to enjoy!

The trailer takes us on a nostalgic bloody trip through Chucky’s cinematic reign of terror – from the original Child’s Play up through The Curse of Chucky in 2013.

Cult of Chucky will bring back series writer Dan Mancini and Chucky voice actor Brad Douriff. This trailer doesn’t reveal all that much about the plot, but with a name like “Cult of Chucky” one can surmise that the homicidal maniac in a doll’s body might be gaining a bloodthirsty cult following. Kind of like that show, The Following…

Cult of Chucky will be released sometime in 2017.