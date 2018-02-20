Here’s the List of Everything Leaving Netflix in June

Another month, another list of great, good and maybe even not-so-great things leaving Netflix. There are a few to say goodbye to this time around that you’re definitely going to want to schedule in some time to binge-watch.

Sadly, we’re losing some serious classics this month like Groundhog Day, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Dude, Where’s My Car?, Hercules and Mulan.

That’s a whole Saturday right there. Read the rest of the list of what will be leaving the streaming service according to Entertainment Weekly and start planning out those movie nights with your friends NOW.

There are bound to be a few rainy days in June so we won’t feel guilty about it, right?

Leaving June 1

A Wrinkle in Time (2003)

About a Boy (2002)

Bounce (2000)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury (2004)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

Click (2006)

Darkman (1990)

Disney Animation Collection: Vol. 5: Wind in the Willows

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Duplex (2003)

Elias: Rescue Team Adventures: Season 1

The Faculty (1998)

Far from Home: The Adventures of Yellow Dog (1995)

Ghost (1990)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hamlet (2000)

Hercules (1997)

In the Bedroom (2001)

Jersey Girl (2004)

Kinky Boots (2005)

Lassie (2005)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Madonna: Truth or Dare (1991)

Marvin’s Room (1996)

Music of the Heart (1999)

My Boss’s Daughter (2003)

Nine Months (1995)

The Others (2001)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Private Parts (1997)

Proof (2005)

Schoolhouse Rock!: Earth (2009)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Station Agent (2003)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

Stir of Echoes (1999)

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming (2007)

The Super Hero Squad Show: Seasons 1-2

Velvet Goldmine (1998)

View from the Top (2003)

Wayne’s World (1992)

The Yards (2000)

Leaving June 2

Eureka Seven: Seasons 1-2

Leaving June 14

HawthoRNe: Seasons 1-3

Leaving June 15

The Bank Job (2008)

Leaving June 18

A Late Quartet (2012)

The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss: Season 1

Leaving June 21

Mixology: Season 1

Leaving June 24

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2013)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)

Marvel’s Avengers Assemble: Season 1

Mulan (1998)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Leaving June 30

Sophie’s Choice (1982)

