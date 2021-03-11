George Lucas Not Involved in Indiana Jones 5 Story

Indiana Jones 5 is in development, but after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, fans have plenty of justification in being nervous. Crystal Skull’s combination of an “Indy and son” dramedy, 1950s sci-fi pulp and over-the-top action that coined the term “nuke the fridge” was looked at as a failure – one largely attributed to the contributions of George Lucas.

Well, Collider has spoken to Indiana Jones 5 writer David Koepp, and according to what he knows, George Lucas’ fingerprints won’t be anywhere on the story for Indiana Jones 5: “He’s not, to my knowledge. I’ve had no contact with him.“

Videos by ComicBook.com

That quote is going to be good news to fans who automatically associate Lucas’ name with the problems of Indiana Jones 4, the Star Wars prequels and everything else from their childhoods that they think Lucas is responsible for ruining.

…But it doesn’t automatically guarantee us a good Indiana Jones film.

Koepp’s filmography includes as many B-movie misses (Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Stir of Echoes, Snake Eyes) as it does big hits (Spider-Man, Mission: Impossible). Taking that into account, his work on Indiana Jones 5 could go either way.

Indiana Jones 5 will be in theaters on July 19, 2019.