Jake Johnson Not Returning For Jurassic World 2

In the dinosaur-sized blockbuster Jurassic World, New Girl star Jake Johnson portrayed, Lowery Cruthers, a fun-loving park employee who worked in the control room. He’s best remembered for wearing an original Jurassic Park t-shirt, which he purchased on eBay for $150, and opening the Tyrannosaurus rex paddock when requested by Claire Dearing, so the T-rex could take on Indominus rex.

Could we see Cruthers in the sequel? Sadly, no.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yesterday, Johnson was asked on Twitter: “Are you coming back for JW 2?” He replied, “From what I hear Lowery will not be in JW2.”

From what I hear Lowery will not be in JW2. https://t.co/M7xgPLiRWj — jake johnson (@MrJakeJohnson) October 28, 2016

While details on the sequel’s plot are scarce, we do know that it “will be darker and scarier than the previous film.” Since this is the second film in a planned-trilogy, the director and screenwriter want it to be as dark as Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982). Obviously, many filmmakers over the decades have had that very same ambition, and in the end, very few have come close to replicating the entertainingly dark style of those aforementioned films.

In 2015, Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World became one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, grossing more than $1.67 billion at the global box office on its way to becoming the fourth-highest-grossing film of all time. In 2018, executive producer Steven Spielberg and stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return for Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Sequel.Producer Frank Marshall once again joins Spielberg in leading the team of filmmakers for the next chapter in the franchise.The film will be directed by Juan Antonio Bayona (The Impossible, The Orphanage) and written by Jurassic World‘s director Colin Trevorrow, and Derek Connolly.Steven Spielberg will be joined by Trevorrow as executive producer of the film.

Jurassic World 2 is set to open in theaters on June 22, 2018.