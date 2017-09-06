Kylie Jenner’s ‘Dirrty’ Halloween Costume Officially Approved By Christina Aguilera

Halloween is bringing out all the crazy celebrity costumes this year. From Jessica Rabbit to full Stranger Things groups, we are seeing some amazing getups.

Here is another one to add to the list. Kylie Jenner channeled her inner Christina Aguilera and absolutely nailed it with a ‘Dirrty’ music video costume. She did such a good job that Aguilera posted the image on both her Facebook page and Instagram handle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jenner can even be seen dancing to the ‘Dirrty’ song in the below video.

Can I be XTINA forever 😩😩 A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:06am PDT

Looks like Aguilera might have just found a new dancer for her next music video as she has given the full seal of approval.

Do you think Jenner’s Halloween costume is as good, better, or worse than Aguilera’s?

[H/T Billboard]