Fantastic Four Officially Teases MCU Debut of One of the Most Powerful Marvel Characters

An important plot device in The Fantastic Four: First Steps teases the introduction of a powerful Marvel character. A lot of new details have come out regarding the Fantastic Four’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, including the cast returning to take on Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. The film is bringing in some heavy hitters in the form of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Thunderbolts, the original X-Men, and yes, the Fantastic Four. However, the most powerful person in the MCU has yet to be seen on screen, but The Fantastic Four: First Steps can change all that.

Entertainment Weekly released an in-depth look behind the scenes of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. When the topic turns to Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, it’s confirmed that Sue will be pregnant in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the pregnancy plays a major role in the film.

“Matt [Shakman] and I were really aware that there hasn’t really been a mother with a baby in these superhero archetypes women have been getting,” Kirby said. “One of the things I love most from Sue’s history is when she becomes Malice, and all her dark stuff comes out. I was obsessed with that chapter of her life. So I wanted to make sure that there were tones of Malice in there with her, that she wasn’t just the stereotype of a goody, sweet mother.”

Kirby continued, “I’ve always been really interested in the mess of femininity, and how can you be both? How can you be all the things? Not just the tough, invincible, powerful woman, but also a mother who gives birth, which is itself a superhero act. I love that these characters are real humans in a messy family who argue and try to work it out and get things wrong.”

image credit: marvel studios

While we know Sue Storm is pregnant, they don’t reveal which child Sue is pregnant with. In the comics, Sue and Reed Richards have two children: their oldest son, Franklin Richards, and a daughter named Valeria Richards. Franklin has the tremendous power to basically create universes, and has often been referred to as a mutant, though storylines have tried to retcon that character progression. Since Franklin is the firstborn, he’s likely the child teased in the Fantastic Four movie. As for Valeria, she has an intellect that rivals her father, Mister Fantastic. She is also the god-daughter of Doctor Doom.

If Franklin Richards is born and enters the MCU, he automatically jumps to the top of the list of most powerful characters. Hulk, Thor, and Captain Marvel have physical strength, and Scarlet Witch has mystical prowess. But Franklin Richards can rewrite the fabric of reality. That will surely draw the interest of beings such as Galactus, who is the villain of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Footage of The Fantastic Four: First Steps was screened at CinemaCon and featured the first look at Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer, Herald of Galactus. The reception following the footage has been positive, with many fans beaming with excitement over the Silver Surfer and Sue Storm pregnancy news. The Silver Surfer has been a fan-favorite villain in the Fantastic Four series, with the movies bringing him to life with the help of Doug Jones and Laurence Fishburne in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. This is the first time we’ll get to see Shalla-Bal make her appearance in the movies, with Ozark‘s Julia Garner surfing the waves as the female variant.

What do you think about Sue Storm being pregnant in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!