GTA 6 Report Reveals Release Date and When Trailer #2 Is Coming

A new Grand Theft Auto VI report has surfaced online with word of the GTA 6 release date and when the second GTA 6 trailer is coming. The answer to the latter, is soon. The answer to the former is a little later than some Grand Theft Auto fans are expecting. The new report comes the way of X user Detective Seeds, an account who has built a reputation for reports and leaks. Unfortunately, for Grand Theft Auto fans, their track record is not bullet proof, so take the following with a grain of salt.

According to the leaker, the GTA 6 release date is not in October, like many are speculating. Where GTA 5 released in September and Red Dead Redemption 2 in October, GTA 6 is supposedly releasing in November. When exactly in November, the report does not say. All that is claimed is that GTA 6 has a November release date.

Adding to this, the leaker claims that the second GTA 6 trailer is set to release sometime at the end of May. Again though, a precise date is not provided, though end of May is more specific than just saying a month.

It’s been over a year since Rockstar Games released the first GTA 6 trailer, in December 2023. Since then, a whole year — 2024 — passed with nothing from Rockstar Games. And so far, the first four months of 2025 have been no different, but apparently this will change with the fifth month of the year.

The deeper we get into 2025 without anything new, the more likely a delay seems. This is the biggest release in entertainment history. To this end, it is going to have an expensive and lengthy marketing campaign. If it doesn’t, Rockstar Games would buck expectation and tradition. In order to have this though, and release this fall or holiday season, said campaign needs to start soon.

As noted, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not been drawn out for comment, and we do not anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons. If it does though, if it does provide a comment, we will update the story accordingly.

