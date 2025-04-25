PlayStation Plus Free Game for May Leaked (And It’s a New PS5 Exclusive)

A new PlayStation Plus leak has revealed a new free game coming to all PS Plus subscribers, and it’s a new PS5 exclusive. Whether a PS Plus Premium subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Essential subscriber, it looks like the PS5 game in question will be available for free, possibly for the month of May, or at least that is what the timing of the leak suggests.

As discovered by some PlayStation Reddit users, the recent Until Dawn remake is showing up on PSN as a monthly free PS Plus game. And considering the free PlayStation Plus games for May are set to be revealed next week, and considering the new Until Dawn movie hit theaters today, it is safe to assume Until Dawn remake is showing up as a monthly free PS Plus game because it is going to be free with PS Plus next month.

Given the release of the movie adaptation, this potential free PlayStation Plus game should not be that surprising, however, it is surprising when you consider the remake only hit PC and PS5 back in October of last year, making it one of the latest PlayStation exclusives.

For those unfamiliar with Until Dawn, it is a 2015 PS4 exclusive from developer Supermassive Games, who made the game on the behalf of PlayStation. Upon release, the horror game only garnered a 79 on Metacritic, and it didn’t light the world on fire commercially either. However, over the years the consensus on the game has improved, with many considering it an underrated game of the PS4 generation. Then in 2024, it got a remake, and today it got a new film adaptation. Unfortunately, the remake was not very well received, partially due to some contentious changes. Meanwhile, the movie has a 49/70 on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Only your choices determine who survives,” reads an official description of the game, for those unfamiliar with it. “Eight friends are trapped together on a remote mountain retreat, and they aren’t alone. Gripped by dread, with tensions running high, they must fight through their fear if they all hope to make it through the night in one piece. Play as each of the eight characters and experience fear like you never have before. Every decision you make in your terrifying search for answers could mean the difference between life and death, but for whom? Your actions alone will decide who survives Until Dawn.”

Right now, Sony has not commented on this leak, leaving PlayStation fans with speculation. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything above with a grain of salt.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here.