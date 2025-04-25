PS1 Exclusive RPG Returns 25 Years Later With Surprise Stealth Release

A PS1 RPG that was exclusive to the Sony console has returned 25 years later with a new, surprise stealth release. Unfortunately, for PlayStation nostalgics, the new release is not available on PS4 or PS5, but rather the new release comes courtesy of GOG, aka courtesy of the PC. Whether this will change over time, remains to be seen, but those that are interested in returning to the 2000 RPG from Capcom can now buy and download it on GOG for $9.99. Previously, the game was only available via a purchase of a physical PC or PS1 disc. In other words, it was borderline inaccessible.

The game in question is Breath of Fire IV, which, for those unfamiliar with it, released back in 2000 via Capcom. As the name suggests, it is the fourth game in the Breath of Fire series. At the time, it garnered an 83 on Metacritic, a respectable score, but insufficient to break out of its niche mold. To this end, it is the second to last Breath of Fire game, with the only other release coming in 2002 in the form of Breath of Fire: Dragon Quarter. There was technically one more release after this in 2016 called Breath of Fire 6: Hakuryu no Shugosha-tachi, but this was a mobile only release, and not really in the spirit of the games before it.

As for this new release, it is important to note this is just a re-release. This is not a remaster, nor a remake, however, there have been some improvements made to it. None of these improvements are supremely consequential, but they add some quality-of-life features and upgrades to the visuals, audio, and more.

“In a far-away world, two continents float, separated by a vast swamp-land,” reads an official description of the game. “For eons, no contact existed between the two continents because ships couldn’t sail across the expanse. At last, when the historic first contact was made between the two powers, war erupted! After long and costly fighting between the Fou Empire in the west and an alliance of countries in the east, both sides exhausted all their strength and resources. With no other alternative, the two powers agreed to an armistice.”

The game’s official synopsis continues: “One year later, Princess Elena vanished. She had been traveling in the east from town to town, exploring battlegrounds and visiting war veterans. Her trail vanished in a small town near the front line. Nobody knew her whereabouts! The Eastern Alliance wanted to avoid sending a large army to the front. Such a move would be a political blunder, breaking the armistice and stirring up hostilities. It became impossible to carry out a large-scale search for Elena. Time passed… with no sign of the princess. Elena’s sister, Princess Nina, finally makes up her mind. She leaves on a journey in search of her sister—by herself.”

