Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2025

May is less than a week away, and Peacock is making sure its subscribers are prepared for the month ahead by revealing the full slate of new additions it already has planned. On Friday, Peacock unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its streaming roster over the course of May, and there’s a lot for folks to look forward to.
May will see the return of Poker Face, the mystery/comedy series from Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne. The beloved series was a huge hit for Peacock in its first season and fans have been anxiously awaiting its return. Season 2 is set to debut with three episodes on May 8th.
Peacock is also set to add a couple of big films to its slate this month. New 2025 titles like Black Bag and Love Hurts are both scheduled to be added in the first part of the month. On May 15th, the service is bringing in all four John Wick films, putting the entire franchise on the same streamer for the first time.
You can check out the full list of Peacock’s May additions below.
May 1st
47 Ronin
99 Homes
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Backtrace
Belly
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
Billy Madison
Bleeding Steel
Blended
Braven
Bridesmaids
Buffaloed
Carol
The Change-Up
Chinese Zodiac
The Courier
Despicable Me 3
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Georgia Rule
Get Out
Glass
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Happily N’ever After 2: Show White
Here Comes The Boom
The Hunt
Jet Li’s Fearless
Judge Dredd
Kindergarten Cop
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Knocked Up
The Last Stand
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Letters From Iwo Jima
Life of Pi
Man Up
Memoirs of a Geisha
Minions*
My Cousin Vinny
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
The Notebook
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Paul Blart Mall Cop
Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
Pixels
Public Enemies
Requiem For a Dream
Rough Night
The Rundown
Saving Private Ryan
Schindler’s List
The Secret of Roan Inish
Seventh Son
Snitch
Snow Falling on Cedars
Split
The Town
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween*
Warcraft
The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi
The Wedding Singer
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Zookeeper
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Reprising the role he originated on Law & Order: SVU, Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.
May 2nd
Black Bag – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
From Academy Award-winning Director Steven Soderbergh, BLACK BAG is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender) and his beloved wife Kathryn (Cate Blanchett). When she is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country.
May 3rd
Kentucky Derby 2025
May 4th
The Silent Twins
May 6th
The Weeknight, Season 1 – Premiere (MSNBC)
May 7th
Night Court, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)
May 8th
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.
May 9th
Love Hurts – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Marvin (Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) left behind a violent life to hide in suburban Milwaukee as a mild-mannered realtor. He also left behind Rose (Oscar winner Ariana DeBose), his former partner in crime. Now she’s back and wants Marvin to help take revenge against his crime lord brother, Knuckles (Daniel Wu). Like it or not, Marvin finds himself back in a wild world of wisecracking hitmen with his open houses erupting into warzones. He’ll need his lethal fighting skills, wit, and heroism to survive and save the day in this action/comedy epic from 87North, the producers of Nobody and Bullet Train.
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
May 11th
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
May 13th
Eurovision Song Contest 2025
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 (Oxygen)
May 14th
Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute – Extended & Uncensored (NBC)
May 15th
Blippi, Season 5 (Moonbug)
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Eurovision Song Contest 2025
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 4
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Trolls Band Together
Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along
May 16th
Found, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)
Law & Order, Season 24 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 – Finale (NBC)
May 17th
Eurovision Song Contest 2025
Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 – Finale (NBC)
May 18th
Nope
May 19th
The Kouncil – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Older, Hotter, Wiser? – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
People Like Me – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Suits LA, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
The Warehouse Phase – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
May 20th
Snapped: Killer Couples Season, 18
Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
May 21st
The Voice, Season 27 – Finale (NBC)
May 22nd
90 Minutes, Season 1 – Premiere, 10 Episodes (Peacock Original)
When Las Navajas, a once-legendary amateur soccer team, is shaken by a scandalous brawl, their aging owner recruits washed-up local legend “Veneno” Montoya to coach the underdogs through a tournament filled with bitter rivalries, mafia threats, and impossible odds—igniting a wild journey to reclaim their honor and restore their neighborhood’s pride.
Chicago Fire, Season 13 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 10 – Finale (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
May 23rd
Transplant, Season 4 – Premiere (NBC)
May 25th
Men In Blazers, Season 11 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)
May 27th
Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo)
May 28th
America’s Got Talent, Season 20 – Premiere (NBC)
Destination X, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
May 29th
Lisa Frankenstein
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Sisu
Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)