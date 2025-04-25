Everything Coming to Peacock in May 2025

May is less than a week away, and Peacock is making sure its subscribers are prepared for the month ahead by revealing the full slate of new additions it already has planned. On Friday, Peacock unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its streaming roster over the course of May, and there’s a lot for folks to look forward to.

May will see the return of Poker Face, the mystery/comedy series from Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne. The beloved series was a huge hit for Peacock in its first season and fans have been anxiously awaiting its return. Season 2 is set to debut with three episodes on May 8th.

Peacock is also set to add a couple of big films to its slate this month. New 2025 titles like Black Bag and Love Hurts are both scheduled to be added in the first part of the month. On May 15th, the service is bringing in all four John Wick films, putting the entire franchise on the same streamer for the first time.

You can check out the full list of Peacock’s May additions below.

May 1st

47 Ronin

99 Homes

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Backtrace

Belly

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Billy Madison

Bleeding Steel

Blended

Braven

Bridesmaids

Buffaloed

Carol

The Change-Up

Chinese Zodiac

The Courier

Despicable Me 3

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Georgia Rule

Get Out

Glass

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Happily N’ever After 2: Show White

Here Comes The Boom

The Hunt

Jet Li’s Fearless

Judge Dredd

Kindergarten Cop

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Knocked Up

The Last Stand

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Letters From Iwo Jima

Life of Pi

Man Up

Memoirs of a Geisha

Minions*

My Cousin Vinny

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

The Notebook

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Paul Blart Mall Cop

Paul Blart Mall Cop 2

Pixels

Public Enemies

Requiem For a Dream

Rough Night

The Rundown

Saving Private Ryan

Schindler’s List

The Secret of Roan Inish

Seventh Son

Snitch

Snow Falling on Cedars

Split

The Town

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween*

Warcraft

The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi

The Wedding Singer

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Zookeeper

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Reprising the role he originated on Law & Order: SVU, Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

May 2nd

Black Bag – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

From Academy Award-winning Director Steven Soderbergh, BLACK BAG is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender) and his beloved wife Kathryn (Cate Blanchett). When she is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country.

May 3rd

Kentucky Derby 2025

May 4th

The Silent Twins

May 6th

The Weeknight, Season 1 – Premiere (MSNBC)

May 7th

Night Court, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)

May 8th

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – Premiere, 3 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

May 9th

Love Hurts – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Marvin (Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) left behind a violent life to hide in suburban Milwaukee as a mild-mannered realtor. He also left behind Rose (Oscar winner Ariana DeBose), his former partner in crime. Now she’s back and wants Marvin to help take revenge against his crime lord brother, Knuckles (Daniel Wu). Like it or not, Marvin finds himself back in a wild world of wisecracking hitmen with his open houses erupting into warzones. He’ll need his lethal fighting skills, wit, and heroism to survive and save the day in this action/comedy epic from 87North, the producers of Nobody and Bullet Train.

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

May 11th

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

May 13th

Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 (Oxygen)

May 14th

Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute – Extended & Uncensored (NBC)

May 15th

Blippi, Season 5 (Moonbug)

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Eurovision Song Contest 2025

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

John Wick: Chapter 4

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Trolls Band Together

Trolls Band Together: Sing-Along

May 16th

Found, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

Friends The Next Chapter, Season 3 (LEGO)

Law & Order, Season 24 – Finale (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 – Finale (NBC)

May 17th

Eurovision Song Contest 2025

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 – Finale (NBC)

May 18th

Nope

May 19th

The Kouncil – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Older, Hotter, Wiser? – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

People Like Me – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Suits LA, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

The Warehouse Phase – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

May 20th

Snapped: Killer Couples Season, 18

Velvet El Nuevo Imperio, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

May 21st

The Voice, Season 27 – Finale (NBC)

May 22nd

90 Minutes, Season 1 – Premiere, 10 Episodes (Peacock Original)

When Las Navajas, a once-legendary amateur soccer team, is shaken by a scandalous brawl, their aging owner recruits washed-up local legend “Veneno” Montoya to coach the underdogs through a tournament filled with bitter rivalries, mafia threats, and impossible odds—igniting a wild journey to reclaim their honor and restore their neighborhood’s pride.

Chicago Fire, Season 13 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 – Finale (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 – Finale (NBC)

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

May 23rd

Transplant, Season 4 – Premiere (NBC)

May 25th

Men In Blazers, Season 11 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)

May 27th

Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 – Finale (Bravo)

May 28th

America’s Got Talent, Season 20 – Premiere (NBC)

Destination X, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

May 29th

Lisa Frankenstein

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Sisu

Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)