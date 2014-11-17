The Walking Dead: Is Daryl Dixon Gay? Robert Kirkman Comments On Daryl’s Sexuality

During the course of four seasons of The Walking Dead on AMC, there has been much fan discussion and speculation over who Daryl Dixon might eventually make a romantic connection with on the show. Daryl has formed close friendships with both Carol and Beth, but he has yet to hook up with either of them romantically.

One question that has often been posed in fan speculation has been whether Daryl might possibly be gay, and the question was put to Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman in the letter column to The Walking Dead #130. In the comic series, Jesus is a tough character and all around badass, who also just happens to be gay. A fan letter pointed out that a parallel could be drawn to Daryl in the TV series, as Daryl is also a badass whose sexual orientation is still somewhat of a mystery.

When asked if the possibility of Daryl being gay had been considered, Kirkman answered, "All I can say is that it's been discussed. We have very specific ideas about Daryl's sexuality (or the seeming lack thereof), and if there's ever a quiet period in the show where he's not consistently distracted by crossbowing… we'll tackle it in the show."

When also asked if AMC would let the possibility of Daryl Dixon being gay fly, Kirkman responded, "For the record, they absolutely would."

The Walking Dead Season 5 premieres on Sunday, October 12, 2014 at 9 PM ET on AMC.