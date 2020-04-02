This Alien Skull Replica Is Terrifying & It Could Be Yours!

Alien season is in full swing with the first trailer for Alien: Covenant dropping over the weekend. The gifts have likely already been exchanged for your holiday season but if you want to treat yourself to something nice (or terrifying) a new foam Alien skull replica is the perfect way feed your fandom.

A new 36-inch prop from toy manufacturer NECA replicates the skull of the iconic Xenomorph alien from the Ridley Scott movies which may or may not be making an appearance in the next addition to the prequel series which started with Prometheus.

According to the product’s description, you should, “Add the ultimate trophy to your collection with this massive Xenomorph Skull replica!”

“Based on the deadly creatures from the classic Aliens movie, this incredible piece measures 36″ long and comes with a display stand for tabletop use or wall mounting.”

The Xenomorph Skull Foam Replica is made of a foam rubber and latex which is hand-painted to provide extra details to really deliver the eerie feeling of being so close to an alien. Seriously, the replica could be dug up and thought to belong to an ancienct species (if it were made of something a bit harder than foam).

Check out some photos of the Xenomoprh Skull Foam Replica in the gallery below.

If you have an insatiable urge to get your own while you anxiously await the release of Alien: Covenant, head over to toys at Big Bad Toy Store and make the purchase for $269.99. The product is not available now but will deliver in March of 2017, just in time for you to get to know it a little better before carrying to the movie theater with you in May.

Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant hits theaters May 19, 2017.