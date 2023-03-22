Power Rangers Fans Are Loving Robo-Rita Repulsa In Once & Always
Mighty Morphing Power Rangers: Once & Always has fans absolutely shocked by a new moment from the trailer online. The presence of Robo Rita, has sent viewers into an absolute frenzy. The villain was last seen during Power Rangers in Space's "Countdown to Destruction" That finale saw Zordon make the ultimate sacrifice as the Z-Wave turned all the villains from that point into good guys. (Rita's actress Machiko Saga would actually appear again in Power Rangers Mystic Force's finale as a reformed Rita!) The latest seasons of Power Rangers have dipped into the lore of the larger franchise quite a bit. So seeing a robot version of the iconic villain is pretty fun to see. Check out some of the best reactions down below!
Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming special: "The Rangers come face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."
Once a ranger, always a ranger!— Netflix (@netflix) March 22, 2023
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19! pic.twitter.com/kEDrEr85EO
Were you shocked by Robo-Rita's return? Let us know down in the comments!
Putting it all together
So @PowerRangers fans. Remember when Rita played the machine empire at the end of zeo and blew them up. I wonder what they say now that 30 years later she’s a bot 🤯
She’s behind the rangers in the last pic. Robo-Rita #onceandalways pic.twitter.com/vAr6YQ6ra1— Alexis Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) March 14, 2023
A lot to talk about
That Robo Rita....— Ranger ⚡ Liz (@Ranger_Liz) March 14, 2023
It won't be till late tonight but I'm gonna make a vid on it. https://t.co/mmBXIdifXj
Very menacing
Robo Rita looks legit scary. #PowerRangers30 pic.twitter.com/8UQCayojxY— Adam Stabelli (@GothamKrypton_) March 14, 2023
Respect to the older fans
I’m so excited to this. The OG, music, the Youth Center, Robo Rita, the tribute to Thuy Trang. I’m here for it. https://t.co/VLA6QhGjex— Míchaël Sëmaj (@MyCoolNudes) March 22, 2023
So much being addressed
The way I had questions seeing the suits that featured the destroyed coins, Tommy and robo/zombie Rita, then THE CANON DEATH OF THE YELLOW RANGER HAPPENED. And honestly...I'm down. It'll be a must watch for my gay ass. https://t.co/AhvoDfV7Kk— Adriana Trenta (@ItsTrentaBitch) March 22, 2023
Beyond excited
OMG I am so excited for this!! Robo Rita!?!?!— Tim Hatfield (@timhatfield87) March 22, 2023
💗🖤❤️💚💛💙 https://t.co/FNnLMmwHLT
Anniversary season bringing the hits
Gokaiger 🤝 MMPR— Retro⚡Ranger RS | Celebrating 10 Years (2011-2021) (@Retroranger18) March 22, 2023
Bringing back original series
Main villain as Big Bad for
the big franchise anniversary special#SuperSentai35 #PowerRangers30 #PowerRangers #SuperSentai #199HeroGreatBattle #OnceAndAlways #BlackCrossKing #RoboRita pic.twitter.com/VWKriCrME7
Fun theory!
So unless Once& Always says otherwise, I'm gonna run with my Dino Fury theory on Zedd for Robo Rita.
It's a new life for the Evil Essence that Zordon purified and not the physical person
Cause Rita's physical form was last canonically seen as the Mystic Mother in Mystic Force pic.twitter.com/sFAP2oWLJi— Rhodie the Starhound (@Starhound) March 22, 2023
A whole lot of new stuff
Robo Rita, Robo Minotaur, and Robo Snizzard#PowerRangers #OnceAndAlways #PowerRangers30 pic.twitter.com/gLUrvxTRf3— SentaiFive (戦隊ファイヴ) (@SentaiFive) March 22, 2023
Hype going through the roof
Say wwwwhhhaaaatttt!! That trailer for #MMPR #OnceandAlways looks epic! 🔥 #RoboRita no joke with her actions kicking off this emotional reunion special! Just immediately punched me in the gut and set the tone for the rest of this special. Let's go, It's Morphin Time! #Netflix https://t.co/92cImaSzU6— A+ Opinions (@APlusOpinions) March 22, 2023