One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director’s Cut) is now available on Paramount’s streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they’ve been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director’s Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.

Legendary filmmaker Robert Wise (The Sound of Music, West Side Story, Citizen Kane) was infamously unhappy with the theatrical cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and pushed Paramount to release his true vision of the film on home video in 2001. Now, in the age of “#ReleaseTheCut” movements on social media, Star Trek fans can finally appreciate the TRUE version of this film, in glorious 4K HD.

Back in 2019, ComicBook.com spoke to late VFX artist Douglas Trumball about the massive undertaking of creating Star Trek’s first feature film way back in 1979:

“I think that everybody was on the same boat in that respect because there was a definite desire to elevate Star Trek to higher territory and epic territory,” he said. “And that’s why it’s named Star Trek: The Motion Picture, not just Star Trek something else. They wanted to make sure it was differentiated from the television episodic series. That was why, I think, they hired Robert Wise, because he had done The Sound of Music and West Side Story, really important films that were epic in nature. And I think that’s what they wanted for Star Trek.”

In Star Trek: The Motion Picture, “The USS Enterprise boldly debuted on the big screen with the cast of the original Star Trek series, including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan. When an unidentified alien intruder destroys three powerful Klingon cruisers, Captain James T. Kirk returns to the helm of a newly transformed USS. Enterprise to take command. This is the original theatrical cut of the acclaimed adventure and features Jerry Goldsmith’s rousing iconic overture.”

Star Trek: The Motion Picture 4k Director’s Edition is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture‘s theatrical cut is part of the Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection 4k UHD set. The set is on sale now.