Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases Official Full Trailer

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has released its official trailer, which you can watch above! Coming to Paramount+ this May, Strange New Worlds is both a prequel to the original Star Trek series and a spinoff of the events of Star Trek: Discovery season 2, helping to expand Paramount’s Star Trek TV Universe. The new trailer for Strange New Worlds is, therefore (and not surprisingly) a mix of retro-nostalgia, expressed in the modern format of a more diverse cast, big (green screen) effects – and yes, that edgier tone of sex and violence for the streaming platform (as opposed to TV).

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds brings back fan-favorite stars from Star Trek: Discovery Season 2: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.The series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh (Kahn’s descendant), Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. Strange New Worlds also made major headlines recently when it cast Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley as a younger James T. Kirk, the man who is destined to one day inherit the USS Enterprise from Captain Pike.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am deeply humbled and still a little startled to have been given the honor of playing the inimitable James T. Kirk,” Wesley said in a statement posted to fans. “Ever since I was a kid, I have been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry created. Recently, I boarded a flight to LA to discover that the man in the empty seat beside me was the one and only William Shatner, having himself just returned from space. I could barely put two words together but ultimately I managed to say hello and we chatted. I’m not one who usually believes in fate but this was more than a coincidence. And of course I had to get a picture. So thanks Mr. Shatner for the good company. And for seating us together, my thanks to the great bird in the sky. Can’t wait for all of you to see our Captain Kirk on your screens.”

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will start streaming on Paramount+ on May 5th.