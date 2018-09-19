‘Star Trek vs. Transformers’ and More Conclude in December

Several Star Trek stories come to their conclusions in IDW Publishing‘s December 2018 releases.

The epic Star Trek vs. Transformers crossover comes to an end in its fourth issue. Can Captain Kirk save Cybertron?

Mirror Barclay’s plan is revealed in the final issue of Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita.

The eighth and final volume of John Byrne‘s Star Trek: New Visions hits shelves.

Covers and full solicitations text can be found below.

Star Trek vs. Transformers #4—Cover A: Philip Murphy

John Barber & Mike Johnson (w) • Philip Murphy (a & c)

With the Enterprise disabled by the Klingon-Decepticon alliance, things look dire for Spock, Optimus Prime, and the landing team. But with the Autobots’ help, can Captain Kirk come up with a solution to save the day from a massive Cybertronian threat?

(Photo: Priscilla Tramontano, IDW Publishing)

Star Trek vs. Transformers #4—Cover B:

John Barber & Mike Johnson (w) • Philip Murphy (a) • Priscilla Tramontano

• The Transformers ’80s cartoon series meets Star Trek: The Animated Series in a no-holds-barred Saturday morning mash-up for the ages!

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #6—Cover A: Tony Shasteen

Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • Angel Hernandez (a) • Tony Shasteen (c)

The latest installment of THE NEXT GENERATION Mirror Universe saga comes to a twisted conclusion as Mirror Barclay unleashes his fiendish plan on Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D!

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Terra Incognita #6—Cover B: Photo

Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • Angel Hernandez (a) • Photo (c)

• Takes place during Star Trek: The Next Generation’s critically acclaimed fourth season!

• Featuring variant covers by Mirror Broken co-creator and designer J.K. Woodward!

Star Trek: New Visions, Vol. 8

John Byrne (w & a & c)

Presenting all-new tales set in the Star Trek: The Original Series universe, done in a unique photomontage style, using images from the classic TV series. It’s as close as fans will ever come to getting new episodes featuring the original cast. Features the stories “The Enemy of My Enemy,” “An Unexpected Yesterday,” and a reinterpretation and adaptation of the TV episode “The Cage.”

TPB • FC • 128 pages • ISBN: 978-1-68405-377-3

• Advance solicited for January release!

• The final volume of John Byrne’s Star Trek teleplay series!

What Star Trek comics are you most looking forward to in December? Let us know in the comments!