‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Jason Isaacs Reflects on Becoming Part of the Star Trek Universe

Jason Isaacs just earned Star Trek: Discovery its first award. The actor is also looking back and considering what being part of a franchise that has lasted more than 50 years means to him.

Isaacs is currently out in support of his new film The Death of Stalin, but in speaking to Third Coast Review he was also asked to reflect on how special it is to be a part of the Star Trek universe.

“It’s amazing,” Isaacs says. “Obviously I’ve been in the Harry Potter films, so I know what fandom is like. I’ve met some of the fabulous, passionate fans, but they’ve only been fans since the year 2000. There are many people I’ve met now who have been obsessed with Star Trek for 50 years. It’s overwhelming, but it’s a new and wonderful thing. Jonathan Frakes, who played Riker [on Star Trek: The Next Generation] and directed some of our episodes, has been my guide and mentor through the madness of it all, and he persuaded me to sign up for some of the truly extraordinary Star Trek experiences like going on a Star Trek cruise with fans. I said to him, ‘I can’t imagine anything worse.’ He said, ‘I did it, and it’s great, and you’re coming.’ It’s a very eclectic bunch of people, as you would imagine, who have in common only that they love Star Trek for different reasons—some of them because they like the ships and uniforms, some of them like the philosophy—but they are drawn from a very, very interesting pool, that’s for sure.”

Isaacs’ next big Star Trek fandom experience will be heading to the Star Trek Las Vegas convention in August, something he’s looking forward to.

“I’ve done some Harry Potter conventions recently, and the Trek fans have found me there, but I’ve never been to an exclusively Star Trek thing,” he explained. “Subject to work, I’ll be going to Las Vegas this year, which apparently turns into a giant Star Trek city for a week. I can’t pretend I’m not looking forward to it. I’ve only met lovely people and had lovely conversations, and they are slightly insane, often, but in a great way.”

Star Trek: Discovery is set to begin filming its second season in Toronto in April.