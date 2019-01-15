‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 New Opening Title Sequence Released

Beaming up a new #StarTrekDiscovery title sequence. Can you spot all of the differences? Stream the premiere Thursday on @CBSAllAccess to find out what they mean: //t.co/XOHPLRuAYR pic.twitter.com/QXE4GPRdSC — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) January 15, 2019

CBS All Access has released the new title sequence for Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

While visually similar to the title sequence from the show’s first season, several elements have been changed. The sequence now includes several references to the second season’s plot, including a shot of the mysterious “red angel,” the Vulcan salute, Starfleet’s divisional insignia badges, and a Section 31 badge.

You can watch the opening above.

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week to CBS All Access. Be sure to read our review of the season two premiere episode, “Brother.”

The second season of Star Trek: Discovery will reunite Cmdr. Michael Burnham with her foster brother, Spock. Showrunner Alex Kurtzman has discussed how this younger Spock isn’t quite the character fans know from Star Trek: The Original Series, at least not yet.

“Well, obviously there was a lot of questions from the last season, right?” Kurtzman said. “How come Spock doesn’t ever mention his half-sister to Michael Burnham? And we owe the audience an answer to that. And one of the things that I’m most excited about with this season is that this is the untold chapter of Spock. So, this is Spock pre-TOS. He’s not actualized as the character you know from The Original Series yet. He has seen something that his logical brain and logical training cannot make sense of, and he’s emotionally ill-equipped to deal with it. So logic and emotion have failed Spock and he is trying to figure out who he is and what the signals mean and the red angel means. And it is through his relationship, his very complicated and broken relationship with Michael, that he’s able to actualize himself as the Spock we know from TOS, and that’s a big part of what the season’s about.”

Discovery will also reverse the usual dynamic between humans and Vulcans.

“Well, it’s funny because we pitched this season in some ways as, ‘This is the season about a human who learns emotion from a Vulcan and a Vulcan who learns logic from a human,” Kurtzman explained. “So, it was an interesting barometer for how we wanted to gauge our relationship between the brother and sister.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. The first season is also now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two premieres January 17th on CBS All Access.