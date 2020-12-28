Star Trek: Discovery Mounts a Rescue Mission in New Photos

By Jamie Lovett

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three is back with new photos from its 12th episode, "There Is a Tide..." The episode sees Michael Burnham and Cleveland "Book" Booker racing to mount a rescue mission of Discovery's capture by Ossyra. According to the synopsis, "After capturing the U.S.S. Discovery, Osyraa seeks a meeting with Admiral Vance while Burnham and the crew must overcome unimaginable odds as they attempt to regain command of their ship." The new photos from the episode include shots of Burnham, Book, Tilly, and the rest of the Discovery bridge crew.

"There Is a Tide..." is written by Kenneth Lin. Jonathan Frakes directs the episode.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Are you excited for the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments. New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery debut weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 12 002
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 12 001
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 12 008
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and David Ajala as Book

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 12 007
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Noah Averbach-Katz as Ryn

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 12 006
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
David Ajala as Book

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 12 005
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Mary Wiseman as Ensign Silvia Tilly

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 12 004
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Emily Coutts as Lt. Keyla Detmer, Ronnie Rowe Jr as Lt. Bryce, Noah Averbach-Katz as Ryn, David Ajala as Book and Mary Wiseman as Ensign Silvia Tilly

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 12 003
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
