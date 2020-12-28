Star Trek: Discovery Mounts a Rescue Mission in New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three is back with new photos from its 12th episode, "There Is a Tide..." The episode sees Michael Burnham and Cleveland "Book" Booker racing to mount a rescue mission of Discovery's capture by Ossyra. According to the synopsis, "After capturing the U.S.S. Discovery, Osyraa seeks a meeting with Admiral Vance while Burnham and the crew must overcome unimaginable odds as they attempt to regain command of their ship." The new photos from the episode include shots of Burnham, Book, Tilly, and the rest of the Discovery bridge crew.

"There Is a Tide..." is written by Kenneth Lin. Jonathan Frakes directs the episode.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery debut weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.