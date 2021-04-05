Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Teaser Trailer Released

✖

During today's First Contact Day celebration, Paramount+ revealed the first teaser trailer for season four of Star Trek: Discovery. Series star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer following the “Women In Motion” virtual panel during today’s streaming event celebration. The trailer confirms that the fourth season of the series will debut later this year. According to the new synopsis for the season, Star Trek: Discovery Season Four finds Captain Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

If you missed it, the free First Contact Day virtual panels become available to view on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and Paramount+ in the U.S., following their initial airing via StarTrek.com/FirstContact today from 12:00-2:45 PM, PT/3:00-5:45 PM, ET. Earlier panels revealed the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Picard's second season.

Burnham became Discovery's captain at season three's end. ComicBook.com spoke to co-showrunner Michelle Paradise about how Burnham's promotion changes the series and whether it's a move towards a more traditional Star Trek.

"In some ways, yes, and in some ways, no," she explained. Burnham, it feels like when you cast someone like Sonequa [Martin-Green] in the Number One role, you're just waiting for the day when she's going to take the captain seat. And we knew going into season three that that's where we wanted to take her at the very end of the season. But I think being captain, in some ways you don't answer to people in the same way, but in some ways, you still have to answer to people. And so I think what's exciting for the Burnham character is that season three takes her on this journey from essentially rejecting the chair in episode three, when she and Saru are having that conversation, to taking it at the end of 13.

"And then the question of, 'Now, what?' She's grown in many ways over the course of these three seasons and in new ways over the course of season three, and what does that mean for her now? And how can she continue to grow moving forward, even as she's a captain? Those are the things that we get to explore now moving forward that I'm super excited about."

Star Trek: Discovery's fourth season stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Ian Alexander (Gray).

Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group distributes the series to Netflix in 190 countries. In Canada, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Star Trek: Discovery's first three seasons are streaming no on Paramount+.