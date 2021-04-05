Woman in Motion Documentary About Star Trek's Nichelle Nichol's NASA Work Coming to Paramount+

✖

Paramount+ announced today during its First Contact Day celebration streaming event that the feature-length documentary Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA becomes available to stream exclusively on the service Thursday, June 3rd. Woman in Motion tells the true story of how Nichols, who played Lieutenant Nyota Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series and its six films, pioneered the NASA recruiting program to hire people of color, and the first female astronauts, for the space agency in the late 1970s and 1980s. Mica Burton announced the news while moderating the "Women In Motion" panel during First Contact Day. The stream also showed the trailer for Woman in Motion, included below.

If you missed the "Women in Motion" panel, all of the free First Contact Day virtual panels become available to view on-demand on Paramount+'s YouTube Channel and Paramount+ in the U.S. following their initial airing on StarTrek.com/FirstContact today from 12:00-2:45 PM, PT/3:00-5:45 PM, ET.

Directed by Todd Thompson (The Highwaymen, Pre Fab!), Woman in Motion chronicles how Nichols transformed her sci-fi television stardom into a real-life science career. In 1977, she embarked on a campaign to bring diversity to NASA. Nichols formed the company Women In Motion, Inc. and recruited more than 8,000 African American, Asian, and Latino women and men for the agency. Nichols and her program continue to influence the younger generation of astronauts, including Mae Jemison, the first female African American astronaut in space. Despite an uphill battle against a bureaucracy that was hesitant to let her get involved, Nichols persevered. NASA credits her with turning it into one of the most diverse independent agencies in the United States Federal Government.

In addition to Nichols, Woman in Motion features notable celebrities, activists, scientists, and astronauts, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, George Takei, Pharrell Williams, Martin Luther King III, Al Sharpton, Vivica A. Fox, Water Koenig, Rod Roddenberry, Michael Dorn, Guy Bluford, Charles Bolden, Ivor Dawson, Frederik Gregory, and Benjamin Crump.

Are you excited about Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA coming to Paramount+? Let us know how you feel in the comments section. Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA comes to Paramount+ on June 3rd.

You can see Nichols as Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, streaming now on Paramount+.