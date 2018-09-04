‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Sonequa Martin-Green Teases ‘Juicy’ Spock Story

Spock is headed to Star Trek: Discovery in the show’s second season on CBS All Access and it seems like the show’s stars are as eager to reintroduce the iconic character as fans are to see him.

Sonequa Martin-Green plays Spock’s foster sister, Michael Burnham, on Star Trek: Discovery. She, in particular, seems to be bursting at the idea of getting to play out the family drama involving Spock.

“It’s incredible,” Martin-Green said during a panel at Fan Expo Canada. “I just think it’s genius to have us be set where we are, 10 years before TOS and to have Burnham be connected to that institution that is the family of Sarek and Amanda and Spock. I just am so appreciative of it. It’s so full. It’s so full, it’s wrought with everything. And then I end up being two degrees separated from Captain Pike and that’s really interesting too, to be able to have that sort of connection to the canon. I really loved that because one of the things we are doing in our iteration, on Star Trek: Discovery, is being our own thing, but also keeping that connection with us in the canon and having that connective tissue. So, I really appreciate it, and it is juicy!”

She and Doug Jones, who plays Saru, also started geeking out over the look of Spock, as played by Ethan Peck in the series.

“Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek,” Star Trek: Discovery showrunners Alex Kurtzman said when Peck’s casting was announced. “The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion. We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.