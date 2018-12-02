Star Trek Little Golden Book ‘Too Many Tribbles’ Announced

The Star Trek Little Golden Books line will continue in 2019 with the release of Too Many Tribbles.

The new Star Trek Little Golden Book is created by author Frank Berrios and illustrator Ethen Beavers. The book is inspired by the classic Star Trek: The Original Series episodes “The Trouble With Tribbles”

Here are the cover and synopsis:

“Captain Kirk and the crew of the starship Enterprise come face to face with adorably fuzzy Tribbles in this exciting and fun-filled Star Trek Little Golden Book!

Captain Kirk and the crew of the starship Enterprise are ready for almost anything–except tribbles! When these small, furry creatures invade the ship, Captain Kirk and the crew must act quickly, before they are buried in fur balls! Star Trek fans of all ages will love this action-packed Little Golden Book featuring Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, and the rest of the crew from the classic TV series in a unique retro art style!”

“The Trouble With Tribbles” is most remembered for its fuzzy, dangerously reproductive creatures, but the episode also featured a Klingon plot to surgically alter one of their own to resemble a human member of the Federation. That part of the story was referenced in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Too Many Tribbles will follow the release of the Star Trek Little Golden Books I Am Mr. Spock and I Am Captain Kirk in January.

Here’s the description for I Am Mr. Spock:

“A logical, brave, and brainy science officer, Spock is the pointy-eared Vulcan who completes the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise on its five-year mission. Star Trek fans of all ages will love this action-packed Little Golden Book based on the classic TV series. This book will tell them everything they need to know about one of the most famous aliens of all time — with its fun, lighthearted text and unique retro art style.”

And the description for I Am Captain Kirk:

“Whether making strange new discoveries at the farthest reaches of the galaxy or facing off against Klingons and other alien races, find out what makes Captain James T. Kirk the most famous starship captain ever. Star Trek fans of all ages will love this action-packed Little Golden Book featuring Captain Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise from the classic TV series in a unique retro art style.”

Too Many Tribbles is available for pre-order now at Amazon. The book releases in July 2019.

