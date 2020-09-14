Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 7 Photos: Much Ado About Boimler

By Jamie Lovett

The USS Cerritos crew return to duty in a new episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks this week. The seventh episode of the series is titled "Much Ado About Boimler" and CBS All Access released a batch of preview photos. Keep reading to get a sneak peek at the episode. In "Much Ado About Boimler," a transporter mishap leaves Boimler out of phase and in a spectral form aboard the Cerritos.

Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series follows the support crew serving aboard one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in the year 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and social lives, often at the same time as sci-fi shenanigans rock the ship.

The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the USS Cerritos includes “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells and “Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman.

New Star Trek: Lower Decks episodes debut Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Toks Olagundoye as Capt. Amina Ramsey and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Star Trek Lower Decks Episode 6 Much Ado About Boimler 002
(Photo: CBS)
prevnext

Gillian Vigman as Dr. T'ana and Jack Quaid as Ensign Boimler

Star Trek Lower Decks Episode 6 Much Ado About Boimler 003
(Photo: CBS)
prevnext

Jennifer Hale as The Dog and Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi

Star Trek Lower Decks Episode 6 Much Ado About Boimler 004
(Photo: CBS)
prevnext

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Star Trek Lower Decks Episode 6 Much Ado About Boimler 005
(Photo: CBS)
prevnext

Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom

Star Trek Lower Decks Episode 6 Much Ado About Boimler 006
(Photo: CBS)
prevnext

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Star Trek Lower Decks Episode 6 Much Ado About Boimler 007
(Photo: CBS)
prevnext

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Star Trek Lower Decks Episode 6 Much Ado About Boimler 008
(Photo: CBS)
prevnext

Vanessa Marshall as Lt. Ottessa Warren, Maurice LaMarche as Lt. Drew Prachett, Toks Olagundoye as Capt. Amina Ramsey and Jennifer Hale as Lt. Durga

Star Trek Lower Decks Episode 6 Much Ado About Boimler 009
(Photo: CBS)
prevnext

Toks Olagundoye as Capt. Amina Ramsey, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Vanessa Marshall as Lt. Ottessa Warren and Maurice LaMarche as Lt. Drew Prachett

Star Trek Lower Decks Episode 6 Much Ado About Boimler 010
(Photo: CBS)
prev
Start the Conversation

of