Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 7 Photos: Much Ado About Boimler

The USS Cerritos crew return to duty in a new episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks this week. The seventh episode of the series is titled "Much Ado About Boimler" and CBS All Access released a batch of preview photos. Keep reading to get a sneak peek at the episode. In "Much Ado About Boimler," a transporter mishap leaves Boimler out of phase and in a spectral form aboard the Cerritos.

Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed Star Trek: Lower Decks. The series follows the support crew serving aboard one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, in the year 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and social lives, often at the same time as sci-fi shenanigans rock the ship.

The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the USS Cerritos includes “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome, “Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid, “Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells and “Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman.

New Star Trek: Lower Decks episodes debut Thursdays on CBS All Access.