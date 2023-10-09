Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, Episode 7 Preview: Badgey Is Back

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 debuts a new episode this week, "A Few Badgeys More," the seventh episode of the season. In this episode, three villainous artificial lifeforms from past Star Trek: Lower Decks episodes -- AGIMUS (Jeffrey Combs), Peanut Hamper (Kether Donohue), and Badgey (Jack McBrayer) -- return to cause new problems for the Cerritos crew. You can see all the preview photos below from Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, Episode 7, "A Few Badgeys More." AGIMUS is a classic Star Trek computer villain who controlled a planet, introduced in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2. Peanuts Hamper is an exocomp who had joined Starfleet but abandoned her duties in the Lower Decks Season 1 finale. She returned in Season 3 and eventually met AGIMUS at the Daystrom Institute. Rutherford created Badgey in Season 1 and he returned in Season 3 during the Texas-class ship fiasco, somehow surviving to be salvaged by an unknown ship.

Edgar Momplaisir wrote "A Few Badgeys More." Bob Suarez directed the episode. The episode's synopsis reads, "Three computerized villains return to cause problems for the Cerritos crew."

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Cast

Star Trek: Lower Decks stars "lower decks" crewmembers of the U.S.S. Cerritos Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells), and Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). Provisional Ensign T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz) joined the crew in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3. The U.S.S. Cerritos' bridge crew includes Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O'Connell), Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), and Doctor T'Ana, (Gillian Vigman).

Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) created Star Trek: Lower Decks. In Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, "an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn't important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford, and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves – all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way."

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4

CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment produced Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) are executive producers with showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth) serves as the animation studio for the series.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America. In Canada, Star Trek: Lower Decks airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel. Star Trek: Lower Decks will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and South Korea later this year.