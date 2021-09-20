Star Trek: Lower Decks New Preview Reveals Classic Star Trek Actor’s Return

A fan-favorite Star Trek actor returns in a new role in the seventh episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ second season, “Where Pleasant Fountains Lie.” In the episode, Jeffrey Combs guest stars as the voice of Agimus, an evil computer. Combs is popular with Star Trek plans for playing many characters across several Star Trek series, most notably the Brunt and Weyoun in Star Trek: Deep Space 9 and Thy’lek Shran in Star Trek: Enterprise. Fans have repeatedly asked to see Combs cast in a role in the streaming Star Trek era, including some suggesting he should play Dr. Boyce in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

In “Where Pleasant Fountains Lie,” Mariner and Boimler are stranded on an uninhabited planet with a sentient computer. On the Cerritos, Lt. Commander Billups must prove his engineering abilities to an old adversary. You can watch the episode preview, featuring Combs’ voice, below.

Paramount+ also released a batch of preview photos from the episode. You can see them below.

Are you excited about Jeffrey Combs’ return to Star Trek in the next episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks? Let us know in the comments. New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks debut Thursdays on Paramount+.

Jerry O’Connell as Commander and Jeffrey Combs as Agimus (computer)

June Diane Raphael as Queen Billlups

Paul Scheer as Lt. Commander Andy Billups and Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford

June Diane Raphael as Queen Billlups and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jeffrey Combs as Agimus (computer)