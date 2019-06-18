Jonathan Frakes Wraps on Star Trek: Picard

Jonathan Frakes has completed his work on Star Trek: Picard. Frakes took to Twitter today to thank the cast and crew of the series after finishing production on the show’s third and fourth episodes. “Thanks to the galaxy class cast and crew @TrekPicard That’s a wrap,” Frakes tweeted.

Frakes is reuniting with his old captain, Patrick Stewart, for Star Trek: Picard. In April, Frakes confirmed that he will direct the “second block” of the new series. He shared a photo of his reunion with Stewart when he began work on his episodes. His tweet today references their time together on Star Trek: The Next Generation, where they played the two highest-ranking officers aboard the Galaxy Class Starship USS Enterprise-D.

“Eighteen years later. I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised,” Frakes said when he revealed his involvement with the new series. “I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged [laughs] Sorry. It’s wonderful. It’s smart. I’m excited about it. He is obviously more excited. His announcing of it at Las Vegas — which I believe was his idea —was very smart. You know he is 78, and he is going to be carrying the show on his shoulders, his considerable shoulders.”

Thanks to the galaxy class cast and crew @TrekPicard That’s a wrap pic.twitter.com/TkV7TH9od8 — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) June 18, 2019

“I’m excited for him and personally, I feel so blessed to back,” he continued. “It’s so ironic that I spent so many years trying to expand where I was working and I was lucky enough to get onto other types of shows. The directing has been a mitzvah for me—to learn another craft. And now I am deeply ensconced in the world I was in 31 years ago—and I’ve got to say—incredibly grateful for it, between The Orville, and Discovery and Picard. And hopefully the Empress Georgiou show.”

Frakes has directed three episodes of Star Trek: Discovery so far — one in the first season and two in the second season — and is expected to return in the show’s third season.

CBS released the first teaser for Star Trek: Picard on the 25th anniversary of the series finale of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The show began production in California in April.

Are you excited to see Frakes’ work on Star Trek: Picard? Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard is expected to debut on CBS All Access in the United States, Space in Canada, and Amazon Prime Video internationally in late 2019.