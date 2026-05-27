Star Trek Helped Rick And Morty Make Adult Swim’s Ultimate Villain

Rick and Morty’s ninth season on Cartoon Network kicked off with a bang, bringing back one of the greatest villains of the series to date. “Evil Morty” was introduced in the Adult Swim show’s first season, creating an antagonist who could keep up with Rick Sanchez’s scientific wizardry. While the nefarious iteration of Morty was defeated, the antagonist was locked away in an intergalactic prison, from which he is sure to return in the future. In a recent interview, the showrunners responsible for Rick and Morty’s big comeback broke down how Star Trek helped to create this new “big bad” for the series.

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Showrunner Scott Marder recently spoke with the outlet ScreenRant, discussing how Evil Morty was established as something of the show’s “Q.” In Star Trek: The Next Generation, Q was an all-powerful mischief maker akin to Superman’s Mr. Mxyzptlk, who would put Picard and the Enterprise through the wringer. Marder stated that the team wanted to “find a Q-type character that could be this chaos agent for Rick. He’s kind of holding all the cards. He’s in a rarefied air that very few people can push Rick around.” So, that kind of led us down a road on a premiere that began giving us an idea of where the season could go.”

Rick And Morty’s Star Talks Evil Morty

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Harry Belden, the voice actor who took on the roles of Morty and Evil Morty following Justin Roiland’s departure from the series, shared his thoughts on the villain’s big return. Specifically, Belden confirmed that “Rick definitely isn’t doing this of his own volition,” referring to Evil Morty blackmailing the mad scientist. Despite this, the voice actor believes that the nefarious Morty does see something in Rick, as he’s “someone I can bounce theories off of and talk science in a way that I can’t really with anyone else, even another Rick. It’s a different kind of relationship.”

Spencer Grammer, the voice who brings Summer Smith to life, also was more than happy to talk about Evil Morty’s return, “It’s nice to have them come back, feels like a good payoff. [Laughs] And, ultimately that Rick knows everything, that he plans everything at the end, which I feel also makes me love his character even more. He’ll always trump Morty, even Evil Morty. Yeah, but I really want Evil Morty digging with a spoon out of this Time Prison, somehow. I just imagine The Shawshank Redemption movie about Evil Morty, and just trying to get his freedom. You do an incredible job with Evil Morty, there’s such a distinct character between the two of them, and it’s incredible to see somebody playing off themselves. It worked so well. It was really, really great.” With the ninth season just kicking off with this premiere, it is totally possible that we might see Evil Morty return sooner than we expect.

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Via Screenrant