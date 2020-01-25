Star Trek: Picard – Michael Chabon Reveals How Number One Got His Name

Star Trek: Picard wasted no time establishing a new status quo for the franchise in a few different ways, one of which was giving the titular character a brand new Number One. Since Jean-Luc is no longer the Captain of the Enterprise, and doesn’t have a right-hand man, it only made sense for this new Number One to be someone equally as close to the character….his dog. Speaking with host Wil Wheaton on the new after show The Ready Room, series showrunner and Executive Producer Michael Chabon opened up about the addition of the dog revealing the new Number One was there from the beginning.

“Pretty early on,” Chabon said when asked when the choice was made to give him that name. “As soon as the first draft was getting written I think it appeared at that point. It’s meant to be…it’s an Easter egg, and it’s cute and charming, but there’s something also kind of poignant about it, to me at least. He doesn’t have a Number 1, those days are behind him. Riker’s long gone in his life and there’s almost something sort of touching that he’s trying to recreate in the form of a dog, which is not a bad thing to try to do. (It’s) So much that he’s lost, so much that he’s left behind.”

As far as the former Number One, William Riker, is concerned, actor Jonathan Frakes will reprise the role for Picard in addition to stepping behind the camera and direct three of the show’s ten episodes.

