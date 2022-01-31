Star Trek: Picard Season 2 New Teaser Released

Paramount+ has released a new teaser for Star Trek: Picard Season 2. The teaser follows the recent railer, offered the first look at Whoopi Goldberg returning as Guinan from . The new teaser is action-packed as Jean-Luc Picard and his team step-up to fix a broken timeline. The new season debut in March, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. Star Trek: Picard is already filming its game-changing third season. The show stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, the former USS Enterprise captain from Star Trek: The Next Generation. In Star Trek: Picard, Picard navigates his next chapter and the return of his old nemesis, Q, played by John de Lancie.

In addition to Stewart, Goldberg, and de Lancie reprising their roles from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard‘s ensemble cast includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. In the new season, Runaways .

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/StarTrek/status/1488210645518405632

Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas are co-showrunners on Star Trek: Picard‘s second season. Michael Chabon, the showrunner of Picard‘s first season, wrote two episodes of the new season. Jonathan Frakes returns, directing multiple episodes of the new season, and has teased a return and reunion with his Next Generation co-stars.

“I have a scene with he and Soong, who Brent [Spiner] plays on Picard,” Frakes told CinemaBlend. “And it’s one of my favorite scenes of the season.”

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. It airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Picard Season 2? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Star Trek: Picard returns to Paramount+ for its second season on March 3rd.